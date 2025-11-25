Restrepo recorded two catches on six targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Seahawks.

Restrepo was elevated from the practice squad to make his NFL debut with Calvin Ridley (fibula) and Elic Ayomanor (hamstring) sidelined. He only played 18 offensive snaps (26 percent), though he was targeted heavily by Cam Ward when on the field. Restrepo wasn't efficient with the opportunity, but he will likely continue to get chances down the stretch in a rebuilding season for Tennessee. For the time being, he'll revert to the Titans' practice squad Monday.