Restrepo has worked closely doing individual drills and studying film with quarterback Cameron Ward, Alaina Morris of the Nashville Tennessean reports.

Restrepo has a difficult path to making the Titans' roster, but he has had the help of Ward -- his college teammate at Miami -- since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in April. Coach Brian Callahan has also noted Restrepo's work ethic, saying the rookie wide receiver is doing everything he can to play well and that things he accomplishes on the field aren't captured by traditional metrics. The latter refers to Restrepo's relative lack of athleticism, which could be another barrier to him making the roster.