Titans' Xavier Su'a-Filo: Joins Titans
Su'a-Filo signed a contract with the Titans on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Su'a-Filo has started 31 games for the Texans over the past two seasons. The 2014 second-round selection spent the past four seasons in Houston and is the second offensive lineman to sign with the Titans in the past week, with the other being Kevin Pamphile.
