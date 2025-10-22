Woods was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Woods may have picked up the injury during the Titans' Week 7 loss to the Patriots, when he played 43 of 65 defensive snaps (66.2 percent) and logged four tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks. The veteran safety will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's AFC South clash against the Colts.