Titans' Xavier Woods: Green light to play Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woods (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Woods was given the questionable tag for Week 8 after being limited in practice due to an ankle injury. He's been cleared to play after going through pregame warmups and will start at safety alongside Amani Hooker for Sunday's AFC South tilt.
