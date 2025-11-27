Titans' Xavier Woods: Logs second straight LP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woods (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Woods has been dealing with a hamstring issue for several weeks and hasn't played since Week 9. He's begun this week with consecutive limited practices, suggesting that he has a chance to return to action Sunday against Jacksonville. If Woods is able to suit up for that contest, Kevin Winston -- who has been starting in Woods' stead -- could return to a rotational role.