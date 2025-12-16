The Titans placed Woods (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Woods sustained a hamstring injury in the Titans' Week 15 loss to the 49ers, and the injury was deemed severe enough to place him on IR. The four-week minimum for players placed on IR means that the safety's season is over. Kendell Brooks is currently listed as the starting free safety, but new addition Erick Hallett, recently signed from the Lions' practice squad, could also see a role in the Titans' secondary as the year ends.