Woods (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The veteran safety practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week after likely sustaining an ankle injury in Tennessee's Week 7 loss to the Patriots. Woods has started all seven games for the Titans this season, recording 30 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defended, with one interception. If he's forced to miss his first game of the season in Week 8, Quandre Diggs will likely start at free safety.