Woods (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Woods was unable to practice both Wednesday and Thursday after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Week 8 loss to the Colts. The 30-year-old has been an integral part of the Titans' defense, recording 34 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defended, with one interception, over the team's first eight contests. Now that he's set to miss his first game of the season in Week 9, Quandre Diggs is likely to start at free safety.