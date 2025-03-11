The Titans agreed to terms with Woods on a two-year, $10 million contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Woods started all 17 games for the Panthers last season and didn't miss a single defensive snap, playing all 1,218 downs on that side of the ball for Carolina. He finished the 2024 campaign with a career-high 119 tackles (72 solo) and six pass breakups, including three interceptions. Woods has 111 starts under his belt in the NFL and gives the Titans a dependable veteran presence on the back end of the defense.