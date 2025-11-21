Woods (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Woods didn't practice either Wednesday or Thursday and is now in line to miss his third game in a row due to a hamstring injury. The first-year Titan has appeared in eight games this season, recording 34 total tackles and two passes defensed, including one interception. Expect Kevin Winston to start at free safety while Woods remains sidelined.