The Titans activated Cunningham (elbow) from injured reserve Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Cunningham missed five consecutive games while on injured reserve with an elbow injury and remained sidelined for a sixth straight contest in Week 15 despite being designated to return. However, it appears he'll make his return to action in Week 16 after being added to the active roster Friday. Across five appearances, the veteran linebacker has totaled 24 tackles and one pass defense.
More News
-
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Designated to return from IR•
-
Titans' Zach Cunningham: IR-bound with elbow injury•
-
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Out Week 10•
-
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Doesn't participate in walk-through•
-
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Ruled out against Colts•