The Titans designated Cunningham (elbow) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Cunningham has missed five straight games while on injured reserve, but he's been sidelined for eight total contests this year due to the elbow injury. With the move, the sixth-year linebacker will be allowed to return to practice and has a 21-day window to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.