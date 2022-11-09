Cunningham (elbow) was listed as a non-participant during Wednesday's walk-through, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Cunningham was sidelined for a month due to an elbow issue but has played in back-to-back games. It's unclear if his current injury is related to his previous elbow issue, but it's concerning to see the linebacker back on the injury report. Cunningham will have two more opportunities to practice before the Titans need to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against Denver.