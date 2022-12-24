Cunningham is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Texans with an elbow injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Cunningham logged one tackle before exiting at some point in the first half. The 28-year-old missed the last six games while on IR with an elbow injury before being restored to the active roster Friday, so it's likely this departure is related to the previous issue. With fellow inside linebacker Dylan Cole (ankle) already inactive Saturday, expect Andrew Adams and Jack Gibbens step into bigger roles alongside Monty Rice.