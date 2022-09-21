site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Five tackles in loss
Cunningham recorded five tackles (four solo) and one pass defense during Monday's loss to the Bills.
Cunningham has 12 stops through two weeks and continues to be a reliable tackler in his sixth NFL campaign. He's never recorded less than 90 tackles in a season.
