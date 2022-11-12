Tennessee placed Cunningham (elbow) on its injured reserve list Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus Denver, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
After sustaining an elbow injury during the Titan's loss at Kansas City in Week 9, Cunningham will now be forced to miss at least Tennessee's next four games as he recovers. In the meantime, 2021 fourth-rounder Rashad Weaver should see increased reps at linebacker.
