Cunningham (elbow) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Cunningham was sidelined from Weeks 4 to 7 due to an elbow injury before playing in each of Tennessee's past two games. However, the inside linebacker popped back up with an elbow issue on Wednesday's injury report and failed to practice Week 10. Cunningham will now look to work his way back before the Titans' next contest against Green Bay on Thursday Night Football. In his absence, expect Dylan Cole to step into a larger role alongside David Long this Sunday against Denver.