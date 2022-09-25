Cunningham (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports
Cunningham was considered questionable with a knee injury coming into this contest, and he appears to have picked up a new elbow injury against the Raiders. With the starting inside linebacker out for the time being, expect Dylan Cole and Joe Jones to take on bigger roles Sunday.
