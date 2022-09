Cunningham (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Cunningham picked up the elbow injury in the Week 3 win over Vegas and will miss at least one game as a result of the injury. The starting linebacker's next opportunity to play will come in Week 5 against Washington, while his absence Sunday could make it tougher for the Titans to slow down Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.