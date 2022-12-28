Cunningham (elbow) will be out Thursday against the Cowboys, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Cunningham exited Saturday's game against the Texans with the injury, which was his return after a stint on IR, likely due to the same elbow issue that forced his six-week absence. The news is certainly a blow to the Titans' defense, and especially their linebacker corps, which are currently decimated by injuries.
