The Titans placed Cunningham (elbow) on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Cunningham is now slated to make his second separate appearance on the Titans' injured reserve this season due to an elbow injury. He'll be forced to miss at least Tennessee's next four games as a result, while Tarell Basham, Monty Rice, Andrew Adams and Rashad Weaver are currently in line to serve as the team's starting linebackers given the numerous injuries to the position.