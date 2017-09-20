Titans' Zach Pascal: Signs with Tennessee
Pascal signed a contract with the Titans on Wednesday.
Pascal joined the Titans' practice squad earlier this month after logging three receptions for 27 yards with the Redskins in the preseason. The undrafted rookie will assume the roster spot of linebacker Aaron Wallace (back), who was placed on injured reserve. Pascal will likely serve in a depth role at receiver, with most of his opportunities to see the field coming on special teams.
