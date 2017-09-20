Play

Pascal signed a contract with the Titans on Wednesday.

Pascal joined the Titans' practice squad earlier this month after having three receptions for 27 yards with the Redskins in the preseason. The undrafted rookie takes the roster spot of linebacker Aaron Wallace, who was placed on injured reserve. Pascal will likely serve in a depth and special teams role, but could potentially earn some opportunities with the Titans' talent pool at wide receiver depleted by injury.

