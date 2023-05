Swen is expected to sign with the Colts as an undrafted free agent, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Swen played 12 games for Wyoming in 2022 but was dismissed by the program in November for a violation of team rules. He rushed 207 times for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns while securing 14 of 30 targets for 108 yards last year and will now have a chance to compete for a role with the Colts after going undrafted.