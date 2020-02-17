TJ Carrie: Cut loose by Browns
The Browns released Carrie on Monday.
Carrie signed a four-year, $31 million deal with the Browns in March of 2018, but he ceded starting duties to Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams in 2019. The 29-year-old still played plenty due to injuries to the two starters, but he struggled in coverage, allowing 8.7 yards per target and a 68.3 completion percentage. Cutting Carrie loose will free up $6.35 million and $7.75 million against the salary cap over the next two seasons, respectively. He'll be free to sign with another team immediately.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL DFS Week 2 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 2 XFL DFS contests now that we have...
-
Panthers look explosive under Joe Brady
The Panthers have some questions at quarterback and offensive line, but the team's star running...
-
Dynasty Trade Values Chart
Heath Cummings reveals his Dynasty trade chart and explains how he came up with Patrick Mahomes...
-
XFL Week 1 review, Week 2 preview
Ben Gretch goes over some of the key data from Week 1 in the XFL, focusing on playing time...
-
2/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and the rest of the...
-
WR Dynasty Tiers
Heath Cummings says another young wave of talent is taking over the wide receiver position.