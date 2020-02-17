Play

The Browns released Carrie on Monday.

Carrie signed a four-year, $31 million deal with the Browns in March of 2018, but he ceded starting duties to Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams in 2019. The 29-year-old still played plenty due to injuries to the two starters, but he struggled in coverage, allowing 8.7 yards per target and a 68.3 completion percentage. Cutting Carrie loose will free up $6.35 million and $7.75 million against the salary cap over the next two seasons, respectively. He'll be free to sign with another team immediately.

