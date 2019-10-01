Jones was released by the Giants on Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Jones was released along with fellow receiver Bennie Fowler to make room for Golden Tate and Josiah Tauaefa on the 53-man roster. The 2014 sixth-round pick appeared in three games for the Giants this season, but he only registered statistics in Week 2, catching three passes for 38 yards and a score. He'll now have to find a new opportunity elsewhere.