Jones logged a tryout with the Packers on Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Jones was a casualty last week in order for the Giants to make room for Golden Tate on the roster, but as evidenced by this news, is getting looks elsewhere. The 27-year-old played three games this season with New York, hauling in three of four targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in that span. Jones has had a history in the league, so he certainly makes for an intriguing option to provide receiver depth.

