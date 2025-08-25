default-cbs-image
The Titans waived Sheffield on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Sheffield signed with the Titans in May as an undrafted free agent. He was a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but he had his opportunities during the preseason, finishing with a 12-yard catch and 74 return yards on three kickoffs. Assuming he clears waivers, Sheffield will look to catch on with a team in need of a receiver on the practice squad.