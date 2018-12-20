Toby Weathersby: Signs to Pats' practice squad
Weathersby (undisclosed) signed to the Patriots' practice squad Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Weathersby was waived/injured by the Eagles at roster cutdowns and subsequently reverted to injured reserved, where he remained until being waived in early October. The 22-year-old will attempt to make an impression as New England battles for a playoff spot.
