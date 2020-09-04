The Broncos released Davis (calf) on Friday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
On the heels of back-to-back, 100-tackle campaigns, Davis finds himself on the chopping block as the Broncos whittle down to the regular-season roster. This seems to be a cost-cutting move more than anything, as the team frees up $4.5 million in cap space, per Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post. On a positive note, Davis shouldn't have a problem passing a physical with another team after tending to a minor calf injury during training camp.