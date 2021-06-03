Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the team has interest in signing Gurley, via Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Not only head coach Campbell, but also offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and assistant coach Duce Staley have been actively talking about the possibility of Gurley joining the running back room in Detroit. Coach Campbell stressed that just because of the team's strong interest in Gurley doesn't mean that they aren't confident in D'Andre Swift or Jamaal Williams. It's not clear how the carries would shake out between the three backs, but Detroit has been one of the few teams interested in Gurley and a deal seems like it could be hammered out between the two sides soon.