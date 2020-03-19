Play

Todd Gurley: Released by L.A.

The Rams released Gurley on Thursday.

The team was facing a 4 p.m. ET deadline for $10.5 million of Gurley's contract to become guaranteed. The Rams will instead absorb a huge dead cap hit, parting ways with Gurley before he ever actually played a game on his four-year $57.5 million extension. The decision to give him an early extension helped keep the peace at the time, but it came back to burn the Rams less than two years later. Gurley will become an unrestricted free agent, while the Rams are left with Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson (ankle) in the backfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories