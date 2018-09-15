Johnson will be released by the Seahawks on Saturday, Tom Pelissero reports.

Johnson's release is a surprising move by Seattle, given that the veteran defensive tackle's salary is already guaranteed. The Seahawks simply need the roster spot due to a slew of injuries, with Doug Baldwin (knee), D.J. Fulker (hamstring) and Shaquill Griffin (thigh) among players unlikely to suit up for Monday Night Football. It's likely that Seattle will re-sign Johnson later in the season, but another team conceivably could lure away the defensive tackle, who is now a free agent.

