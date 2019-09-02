Kennedy signed a contract to join the Lions' practice squad, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.

Kennedy signed with Detroit in May, but he was ultimately waived ahead of Week 1 and now joins the team's practice squad after going unclaimed on waivers. He's an extreme longshot to attain fantasy relevance in 2019.

