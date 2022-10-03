Kennedy reverted to the Lions' practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Kennedy got the bump up to the active roster for Sunday's loss to the Seahawks with Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark both out with ankle injuries. The 26-year-old ultimately handled a significant workload after Quintez Cephus suffered an in-game foot injury. On the day Kennedy ended up seeing five targets, bringing in three of them for 54 yards. Depending on the status of St. Brown, Chark and Cephus for Week 5 against the Patriots, Kennedy may earn another elevation to the active roster.