Kennedy reverted to the Lions' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Kennedy was elevated from the Lions' practice squad for the first time this season to provide depth at wide receiver in case Isaac TeSlaa was unable to play Sunday against the Lions due to an oblique injury. TeSlaa was cleared to play after going through pregame warmups, which led to Kennedy being a healthy scratch for Sunday's loss. Kennedy is eligible to be elevated to Detroit's active roster twice more this season.