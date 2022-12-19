The Lions re-signed Kennedy to the practice squad Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Kennedy was ruled a healthy scratch in back-to-back weeks before he was waived Saturday ahead of Sunday's win over the Jets. However, the 26-year-old cleared waivers Monday and will return to the Lions' practice squad, where he spent the first four weeks of the season. Kennedy has caught eight of 15 targets for 141 yards over seven games this season, and he should be first in line to be elevated from the practice squad should any of Detroit's wideouts miss time due to injury moving forward.