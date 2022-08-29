Kennedy was waived by the Lions on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Like last year, Kennedy put together another strong preseason, but this time around he will not survive roster cuts. The Lions seem set to roll with Kalif Raymond at punt returner and Godwin Igwebuike at kick returner, leaving Kennedy without a spot on special teams in which he could have earned his keep. However, his preseason production could earn him a look from another team, and the Lions at least gave Kennedy the courtesy of a head start to find a new home ahead of Tuesday's roster deadline.