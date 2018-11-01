Tom Savage: Cut loose by San Francisco
The 49ers waived Savage on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Savage's second stint of the season with the 49ers lasted only a few days longer than the first, with the 28-year-old sticking on the roster for a week and a half this time around. There appeared to be a chance that Savage would dress as the backup quarterback for the 49ers' Thursday night game against the Raiders, but the team's decision to release him implies some level of optimism that C.J. Beathard (wrist/thumb) will be available for No. 2 duties if unable to start. Nick Mullens is the only healthy signal-caller left on the roster.
