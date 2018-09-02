The Saints released Savage on Saturday, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

This move was expected ever since the Saints traded for Teddy Bridgewater. They also kept Taysom Hill on the roster, so they have no room for Savage. The fifth-year pro has starter experience with eight games last year, completing 125 of 223 passes for 1,412 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. It's not a flashy resume, but he could still be a formidable backup.

More News
Our Latest Stories