Tom Savage: Schedules workout with Niners
Savage will workout for the 49ers, Jordan Schultz of ESPN.com reports.
San Francisco is eagerly expanding their options behind center following the news of Jimmy Garoppolo's torn ACL. While it's still in the early stages, the decision to bring in Savage for a workout hints there is some level of interest on the 49ers' end. As of right now, C.J. Beathard is the lone healthy quarterback on the roster. Even if San Francisco reaches an agreement with Savage, the five-year veteran is likely to begin his Bay Area tenure on the bench with a clipboard in hand.
