The Bills signed Akingbesote to its practice squad Tuesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports.

Akingbesote was selected by the Cowboys in the seventh round of the draft in April but was waived in August. With Buffalo likely to be without Ed Oliver (biceps) for the remainder of the regular season, Akingbesote will bolster the organization's depth along the defensive line, though he won't necessarily be in store for an elevation to the 53-man roster right away.