The Giants are expected to sign DeVito as an undrafted free agent, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

DeVito was thrust into starting action for Syracuse during the 2019 season, completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 2,360 yards with a 19:5 TD:INT, but he was relegated to backup duties in back-to-back campaigns before transferring to Illinois for the 2022 campaign. He showcased his skills in a full-time role, posting a 69.6 completion percentage for 2,650 yards with a 15:4 TD:INT. DeVito will be the No. 3 quarterback on the Giants' depth chart behind Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor.