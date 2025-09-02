The Saints signed Mellott to their practice squad Tuesday, Matthew Paras of NOLA.com reports.

A college quarterback, Mellott was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 Draft by the Raiders and announced as a wide receiver. He failed to make Las Vegas' 53-man roster this summer and will now head to New Orleans, where Taysom Hill made a similar position switch with success. Mellott can continue to work on his development on the practice squad.