The Bills selected Sweeney in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 228th overall.

There figures to be a competition between Sweeney and fellow rookie Dawson Knox for the backup tight end spot behind Tyler Kroft. Sweeney was a four-year contributor at Boston College with 99 career receptions for 1,281 yards and 10 touchdowns. While is production is superior to Knox's, his athleticism lags behind. Sweeney ran just a 4.83 40-yard dash and his broad jump and short shuttles at his pro day were middling as well. It's not a guarantee that he breaks camp on the 53-man roster.