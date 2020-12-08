site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tommylee-lewis-back-to-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Tommylee Lewis: Back to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lewis reverted back to New Orlean's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Lewis failed to haul in his lone target, though he did have a 16-yard rush. He also returned three punts for a total of 17 yards.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read