Lewis worked out with the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans may be looking for a new kick returner as they make their playoff push, as they tried out Victor Bolden as well. DeAndre Carter -- their current returner -- has averaged 20.73 yards per return, ranking 23rd among players with over 10 attempts.

