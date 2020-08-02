The Saints waived Lewis on Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Lewis combined for 20 catches, 272 yards and two touchdowns while taking seven carries for 35 yards in 34 contests with the Saints between 2016 and 2018. On top of that, he averaged 9.3 yards on 36 punt returns and 22.0 yards on 24 kick returns. After not playing a game last season, he was brought back to New Orleans via a reserve/future contract. Unfortunately for Lewis, he was cut loose as the Saints made moves to get to 80 players on the roster.