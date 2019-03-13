Tommylee Lewis: Hitting free agency
Lewis is not expected to be tendered a contract by the Saints, making him an unrestricted free agent, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Lewis suited up for seven games with the Saints during his injury-plagued 2018 season, posting three catches for 60 yards and one touchdown in addition to returning punts. The 26-year-old has done most of his damage on special teams through his three-year career, and will likely continue that trend if he sticks to a roster elsewhere in the league.
